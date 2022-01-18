Menu
2008 Mazda CX-9

176,062 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2008 Mazda CX-9

2008 Mazda CX-9

Grand Touring AWD Accident Free!!!

2008 Mazda CX-9

Grand Touring AWD Accident Free!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_AccidentFree

176,062KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8148343
  • Stock #: 110-2839
  • VIN: JM3TB38A980125622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2839
  • Mileage 176,062 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2008 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring AWD Gray On Black Leather Interior

3.7L  V6  All Wheel Drive  Auto A/C Leather Interior  Power Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Front Seats  Dual-Zone Climate Control  Power Options  Power Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bose Sound System  Backup Camera  Proximity Keys  Alloy Wheels Fog Lights


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 176,062 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=XDXPoH+az5yWCRQwb50UDXDm6vNPRtCQ


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

