$8,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997
2008 Mazda CX-9
Grand Touring AWD Accident Free!!!
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8148343
- Stock #: 110-2839
- VIN: JM3TB38A980125622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 110-2839
- Mileage 176,062 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2008 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring AWD Gray On Black Leather Interior
3.7L V6 All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Leather Interior Power Seats Memory Driver Seat Heated Front Seats Dual-Zone Climate Control Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bose Sound System Backup Camera Proximity Keys Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 176,062 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=XDXPoH+az5yWCRQwb50UDXDm6vNPRtCQ
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.