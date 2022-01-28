2008 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,990 + taxes & licensing 2 1 3 , 3 1 5 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8270394

8270394 Stock #: 2369

2369 VIN: JM1BK32F981822369

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 213,315 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included

