2008 Mazda MAZDA3
CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, POWER LOCKS
Location
Beyond Motors
5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8270394
- Stock #: 2369
- VIN: JM1BK32F981822369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 213,315 KM
Vehicle Description
4V 2L
**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**
**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEAT FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, HEATED MIRRORS, WARRANTY INCLUDED**
WARRANTY
*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*
PARTS INCLUDED:
-ENGINE
-TRANSMISSION
-DIFFERENTIAL
-HEAD GASKETS
SERVICES INCLUDED:
-TOWING
-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE
-TRAVEL & HOTEL
+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report
**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**
Contact Us:
Beyond Motors Inc
www.beyondmotors.ca
5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
(289) 633-3399
(647) 785-9897
Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 6:00Pm
Sat 10:00 Am - 5:00 Pm
Vehicle Features
