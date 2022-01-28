Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

213,315 KM

Details Description Features

$3,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

Contact Seller
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, POWER LOCKS

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, POWER LOCKS

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

213,315KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8270394
  • Stock #: 2369
  • VIN: JM1BK32F981822369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,315 KM

Vehicle Description

4V 2L

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEAT FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, HEATED MIRRORS, WARRANTY INCLUDED**

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(289) 633-3399

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 6:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 5:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Beyond Motors

2008 Mazda MAZDA3 CE...
 213,315 KM
$3,990 + tax & lic
2003 Honda Odyssey C...
 261,455 KM
$4,890 + tax & lic
2008 Infiniti M35 CE...
 139,539 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic

Email Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

Call Dealer

647-785-XXXX

(click to show)

647-785-9897

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory