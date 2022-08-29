$6,690+ tax & licensing
$6,690
+ taxes & licensing
Beyond Motors
647-785-9897
2008 Mazda MAZDA3
CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, HEATED SEATS
Location
5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
238,500KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9074413
- Stock #: 8736
- VIN: JM1BK343881818736
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 238,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
