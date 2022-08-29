Menu
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

238,500 KM

Details Features

$6,690

+ tax & licensing
$6,690

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, HEATED SEATS

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,690

+ taxes & licensing

238,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9074413
  • Stock #: 8736
  • VIN: JM1BK343881818736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 238,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
CD Player

