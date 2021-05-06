2008 Nissan Altima

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $5,890 + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 6 5 5 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 7071487

7071487 Stock #: 4699

4699 VIN: 1N4AL21EX8C114699

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 143,655 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Included Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers Keyless Start Conventional Spare Tire

