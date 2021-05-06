Menu
2008 Nissan Altima

143,655 KM

$5,890

+ tax & licensing
$5,890

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

2008 Nissan Altima

2008 Nissan Altima

AIR CONDITIONING, BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS

2008 Nissan Altima

AIR CONDITIONING, BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,890

+ taxes & licensing

143,655KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7071487
  Stock #: 4699
  VIN: 1N4AL21EX8C114699

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 143,655 KM

Vehicle Description

4V 2.5L

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**AIR CONDITIONING, BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOW, SUNROOF, RADIO, CHILD LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG**

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(289) 633-3399

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 6:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 5:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire

Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

