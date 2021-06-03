2008 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $3,990 + taxes & licensing 1 6 4 , 5 8 2 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7161541

7161541 Stock #: 0429

0429 VIN: 3N1AB61E98L710429

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 164,582 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

