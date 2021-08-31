Menu
2008 Nissan Sentra

188,106 KM

$4,490

+ tax & licensing
$4,490

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

FM/AM RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

$4,490

+ taxes & licensing

188,106KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7922034
  • Stock #: 3239
  • VIN: 3N1AB61E38L723239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,106 KM

Vehicle Description

4V 2L

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED**

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(289) 633-3399

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 6:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 5:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

