2008 Toyota Highlander

4WD

2008 Toyota Highlander

4WD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 175,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4557597
  • Stock #: 110-2365
  • VIN: JTEES41A282026965
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2008 Toyota Highlander 4WD Silver On Gray Interior


• 3.5L • V6 • Four Wheel Drive • Auto • A/C • 7 Passenger • Cloth Interior • Power Options • Keyless Entry • Alloy Wheels • Fog Lights • Backup Camera


 


*** Fully Certified ***


*** ONLY 175,000 KM *** 


 


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/main?id=i1d3DL9w4wx0phpS+2DThl/odzlVfUiz


 


                  VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY: WWW.AUTOBERRY.CA


ALL ADVERTISED PRICES PLUS 13% HST. *** NO HIDDEN FEES ***


We Offer You The Finest In Pre-Owned Vehicles, At Competitive Prices.


Top Dollar For Your Trade-In.


        *** FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ***


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6


North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)


PHONE: (905) 265-9997


FAX:     (905) 265-9326


 


WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU


MONDAY TO SATURDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 6:00 P.M.


SUNDAYS FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 03:00 P.M.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

