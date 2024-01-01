Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2008 Volvo V50 T5 2.5T AWD Black on Black Interior </strong></p><p><span></span> 2.5L<span> <span></span></span><span><span> </span>All Wheel Drive <span></span></span><span><span> </span>6-Speed <span></span> A/C <span></span></span><span> Power Seats <span></span></span><span><span> </span>Memory Driver Seat <span></span></span><span><span> </span>Heated Front Seats <span></span></span><span><span> </span>Dual-Zone Climate Control <span></span></span><span><span> </span>Power Options <span></span></span><span> Power Sunroof <span></span></span><span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls</span><span> <span></span></span><span><span> </span>Alloy Wheels <span></span> Keyless Entry <span> <span></span></span></span></p><p><br></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***</strong><br></p><p>*** Fully Certified ***</p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 213,215<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1717693045629_5604733566101463 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> KM ***</strong></span></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=FXq1GABb05Vij8rkiYksje6AiGDGAP6J>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=FXq1GABb05Vij8rkiYksje6AiGDGAP6J</a></strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2008 Volvo V50

213,215 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Volvo V50

5dr Wgn 2.5T Man AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Volvo V50

5dr Wgn 2.5T Man AWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 11371619
  2. 11371619
  3. 11371619
  4. 11371619
  5. 11371619
  6. 11371619
  7. 11371619
  8. 11371619
  9. 11371619
  10. 11371619
  11. 11371619
  12. 11371619
  13. 11371619
  14. 11371619
  15. 11371619
  16. 11371619
  17. 11371619
  18. 11371619
  19. 11371619
  20. 11371619
  21. 11371619
  22. 11371619
  23. 11371619
  24. 11371619
  25. 11371619
  26. 11371619
Contact Seller

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
213,215KM
VIN YV1MJ672482394203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3515
  • Mileage 213,215 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Volvo V50 T5 2.5T AWD Black on Black Interior 

2.5L  All Wheel Drive  6-Speed  A/C  Power Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Front Seats  Dual-Zone Climate Control  Power Options  Power Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Alloy Wheels  Keyless Entry  


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 213,215 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=FXq1GABb05Vij8rkiYksje6AiGDGAP6J

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer
CENTRE CONSOLE
Engine Immobilizer
outside temp display
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Illuminated locking glove box
Front/rear cupholders
Front/rear reading lights
Pwr windows w/auto up/down
Front/rear armrest
Dual-zone electronic climate control (ECC)

Exterior

tinted windows
Rear Foglight
Projector style halogen headlamps

Mechanical

Front/rear stabilizer bar
Continuously variable valve timing (CVVT)
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Locking fuel filler door

Safety

Collapsible steering column
Electronic brake distribution (EBD)

Seating

Foldable 60/40 split rear seat w/(3) head restraints (centre-rear is adjustable)

Additional Features

Interior cabin light delay
4-wheel pwr disc brakes (front ventilated)
Front foglights
Front seat back storage pockets
Approach lighting
Luxury floormat set
Home Safe lights
Rear-window defroster w/auto timer
12V outlet
Driver/front passenger illuminated visor vanity mirror
Driver & front passenger airbags w/knee pad
Side-impact protection system airbags (SIPS)-inc: front seat mounted side airbags
Inflatable curtain (IC)
Passenger side occupant sensor
(5) 3-point seat belts w/outboard pretensioners/front force-limiters
Pedestrian protection
Whiplash protection system front seats (WHIPS)
ISO-FIX rear seat
Rear door mechanical child locks
Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof w/sunshade
Aluminum inlays
Colour coordinated door mouldings
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescoping steering wheel w/audio controls
Eggcrate grille
Pwr/heated mirrors w/side direction indicators
ULEV certification
Dynamic chassis
2.5L DOHC 20-valve all aluminum turbocharged I5 engine
Volvo guard system
Front bucket seats-inc: manual height adjustment/lumbar support
foldable passenger seat
Electronically controlled all wheel drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

Used 2013 BMW X3 AWD 4dr xDrive28i for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2013 BMW X3 AWD 4dr xDrive28i 189,456 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 4DR S for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 4DR S 116,323 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW X1 AWD 4dr xDrive28i for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2014 BMW X1 AWD 4dr xDrive28i 119,182 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2008 Volvo V50