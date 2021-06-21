Menu
2009 BMW 1 Series

152,824 KM

Details Description

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
128i Coupe

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

152,824KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7471119
  Stock #: 110-2764
  VIN: WBAUP73539VK75730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 152,824 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2009 BMW 1-Series 128i White On Black Leather Interior

3.0L V6  Rear Wheel Drive Auto A/C Leather Interior  Heated Front Seats  Power Options  Power Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready  Push Start  Keyless Entry  Fog Lights  Alloy Wheels 



*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 152,824 KM ***


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


