2009 BMW X5
AWD 4dr 30i
2009 BMW X5
AWD 4dr 30i
Used
CALL
VIN 5UXFE43599L266041
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Dual visor vanity mirrors w/covers
Front seatback storage nets
Rear centre armrest
BMW ambiance lighting
Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover
3-channel FM diversity antenna system
4-function on-board computer w/check control system
Alarm system w/interior motion sensor
Lockable illuminated glove compartment
Car & key memory w/follow-me-home function
Mechanical
Tool Kit
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Dual exhaust w/chrome tips
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Double wishbone front suspension
Engine start/stop button
4-link integrated rear suspension
Engine-speed-sensitive pwr steering
xDrive all wheel drive system
6-speed Steptronic automatic transmission w/OD
Exterior
Roof Rails
Body-colour door handles
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front chrome grille w/black kidney bars
Adaptive brake lights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
Black side window frame trim
Black bumpers w/body-colour inserts
Halogen free-form fog lights w/cornering lights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite radio prep
Safety
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Front side-impact airbags
Fully-integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Collapsible tube crash technology
Tire pressure warning
Dual front airbags w/occupant sensor
Active anti-whiplash front headrests
All-position 3-point safety belts w/force limiters
Front safety belts w/pyrotechnical pretensioners
Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS) curtain airbags
Seating
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/(3) adjustable head restraints
Additional Features
lights on
Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff
door unlock
Bi-xenon adaptive automatic headlights w/luminous rings
Body-colour roof spoiler
BMW assist -inc: 1-year Safety & Security subscription
Pwr windows -inc: comfort open/close
anti-trap
3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
iDrive w/6.5 control display
Door entry sills w/BMW in chrome
Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
2009 BMW X5