2009 Buick Enclave

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 4 , 2 3 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7279202

7279202 Stock #: 110-2750

110-2750 VIN: 5GAER23D79J114446

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 110-2750

Mileage 164,234 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows Rear Defrost Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.