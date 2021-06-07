Menu
2009 Buick Enclave

164,234 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2009 Buick Enclave

2009 Buick Enclave

CXL FWD

2009 Buick Enclave

CXL FWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

164,234KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7279202
  • Stock #: 110-2750
  • VIN: 5GAER23D79J114446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2750
  • Mileage 164,234 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2009 Buick Enclave CXL Pearl White on Tan Leather Interior  

3.6L V6 Front Wheel Drive  Second Row Capitan Seats  7 Passenger Auto A/C Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior  Power Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Seats  Power Options  Power Adjustable Steering Column  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Power Sunroof  Moon Roof  Backup Camera  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Power Tailgate

* Winter tire package is included.


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 164,234 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=vFDJsCsnA3JAITEWqtdxSd1ANn1VH9+A


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defrost
Wood Trim Interior
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

