2009 Ford Escape

165,413 KM

$4,890

+ tax & licensing
CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, 4WD, BLUETOOTH

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

165,413KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8778080
  • Stock #: 2800
  • VIN: 1FMCU93719KD02800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,413 KM

Vehicle Description

4V 2.5L

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEAT, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, POWER SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH, BUCKET SEATS, WARRANTY INCLUDED**

 

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

*1000 per claim/250 deductible*

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 6:00Pm

 

Sat 10:00 Am - 5:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

