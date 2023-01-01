Menu
2009 Ford Mustang

170,477 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2009 Ford Mustang

2009 Ford Mustang

2dr Conv GT

2009 Ford Mustang

2dr Conv GT

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_LowKilometer

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

170,477KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10181871
  • Stock #: 110-3269
  • VIN: 1ZVHT85H295102906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 110-3269
  • Mileage 170,477 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Ford Mustang GT Convertible White On Gray Leather Interior

4.6L V8  Rear Wheel Drive 5 Speed Manual A/C  Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  GT Performance Racing Package  Power Soft Top  Exhaust System  Keyless Entry  

*** ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

***  ONLY 170,477 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=5bw3KTlKGWClq8vn%2feTECH1EsYiUQ4%2fC

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
Cargo Net
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Bench Seat
Door Map Pockets
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Auxiliary pwr point
Driver footrest
(2) cup holders
Sun visors w/vanity mirrors
Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down
Front centre console w/armrest & storage
Chrome accent instrument gauge cluster & air registers
Lit bezel
SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Pwr steering
Battery saver feature
Pwr 4-wheel vented disc brakes
Stainless steel dual exhaust system
4.6L OHC 24-valve V8 engine
Solid-axle 3-link w/Panhard rod rear suspension

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Driver & front passenger 2nd generation airbags
BeltMinder
Side intrusion door beams
3-point safety belts in all seating positions
front seat-mounted side air bags

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Colour-keyed rocker mouldings
Complex reflector halogen headlamps
Pwr mirrors

Additional Features

17 mini spare wheel w/tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

