2009 Ford Mustang
2dr Conv GT
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
- Listing ID: 10181871
- Stock #: 110-3269
- VIN: 1ZVHT85H295102906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 170,477 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Ford Mustang GT Convertible White On Gray Leather Interior
4.6L V8 Rear Wheel Drive 5 Speed Manual A/C Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls GT Performance Racing Package Power Soft Top Exhaust System Keyless Entry
*** ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 170,477 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=5bw3KTlKGWClq8vn%2feTECH1EsYiUQ4%2fC
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Additional Features
