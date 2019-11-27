Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Honda CR-V

EX, ONE OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE, WARRANTY, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda CR-V

EX, ONE OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE, WARRANTY, CERTIFIED

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Contact Seller

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 184,379KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4382919
  • Stock #: 6977
  • VIN: 5J6RE48549L806977
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Engine V4 2.4L

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**ALL WHEEL DRIVE, EX, ONE OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE, SUNROOF, LEATHER, TINTED WINDOWS, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS & MIRRORS**

 

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

 

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(289) 633-3399

(647) 785-9897

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 9:00Am-6:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 5:00 Pm

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Beyond Motors

2009 Ford Escape XLT...
 263,379 KM
$4,490 + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-150 Lari...
 285,859 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Pilot EX,...
 140,543 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-785-XXXX

(click to show)

647-785-9897

Send A Message