2009 Honda Odyssey

261,310 KM

Details Description Features

$8,690

+ tax & licensing
$8,690

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

2009 Honda Odyssey

2009 Honda Odyssey

WARRANTY INCLUDED, CERTIFIED

2009 Honda Odyssey

WARRANTY INCLUDED, CERTIFIED

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,690

+ taxes & licensing

261,310KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8727494
  • Stock #: 0263
  • VIN: 5FNRL38429B500263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 261,310 KM

Vehicle Description

6V 3.5L

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

**CERTIFIED, HEATED SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEAT FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, 3RD ROW SEATS, POWER SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, WARRANTY INCLUDED**

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 6:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 5:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

