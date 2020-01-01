Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Jeep Patriot

SPORT - 4WD - 2.4L

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Jeep Patriot

SPORT - 4WD - 2.4L

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Contact Seller

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4454448
  • Stock #: 110-2336
  • VIN: 1J4FF28B89D211523
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2009 Jeep Patriot Sport 4WD White On Black Interior

• 2.4L • Four Wheel Drive • Auto • A/C • Cloth Interior • Power Options • AUX Input • Keyless Entry • Roof Rack

  

*** FULLY CERTIFIED ***

***  LOW KM ONLY 94,000 KM ***

 

CARFAX LINK: 

 

          VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY: WWW.AUTOBERRY.CA

ALL ADVERTISED PRICES PLUS 13% HST. *** NO HIDDEN FEES ***

We Offer You The Finest In Pre-Owned Vehicles, At Competitive Prices.

Top Dollar For Your Trade-In.

        *** FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ***

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326

 

WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU

MONDAY TO SATURDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 6:00 P.M.

SUNDAYS FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 03:00 P.M.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2010 Mercedes-Benz M...
 179,000 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz B...
 106,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2009 Subaru Impreza ...
 167,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Send A Message