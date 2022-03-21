Menu
2009 Jeep Wrangler

162,879 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2009 Jeep Wrangler

2009 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

2009 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

162,879KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8940739
  Stock #: 110-3028
  VIN: 1J4FA54199L759212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 110-3028
  • Mileage 162,879 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2009 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4WD Silver on Gray Interior 

3.8L  V6 Four Wheel Drive Auto  A/C  Cloth Interior Power Options  Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  uConnect bluetooth 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 162,879 KM ***

CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ZAVv23r8Pu9ZbE8gTwtKfde5LFnpChJx


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Bluetooth
4 Passenger
AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

