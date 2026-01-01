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<p>V4 2L</p><p>**FINANCING AVAILABLE**</p><p>**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**</p><p>*Safety And E Test Included*</p><p> </p><p>**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**</p><p>**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED</p><p>WARRANTY</p><p>*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*</p><p>*1000 per claim/250 deductible*</p><p> </p><p>PARTS INCLUDED:</p><p>-ENGINE</p><p>-TRANSMISSION</p><p>-DIFFERENTIAL</p><p>-HEAD GASKETS</p><p> </p><p>SERVICES INCLUDED:</p><p>-TOWING </p><p>-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE</p><p>-TRAVEL & HOTEL</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report</p><p>**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**</p><p> </p><p>Contact Us:</p><p>Beyond Motors Inc</p><p>www.beyondmotors.ca</p><p>5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7</p><p>(647) 785-9897</p><p> </p><p>Hours Of Operation:</p><p>Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm</p><p>Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm</p>

2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

170,502 KM

Details Description Features

$5,890

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

4dr HB

Watch This Vehicle
14523996

2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

4dr HB

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,890

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
170,502KM
Good Condition
VIN WDDFH33X29J483095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,502 KM

Vehicle Description

V4 2L

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

 

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

*1000 per claim/250 deductible*

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
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$5,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class