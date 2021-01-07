Menu
2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

152,350 KM

Details Description

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

B200

2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B200

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

152,350KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2009 Mercedes Benz B-Class B200 White On Black Interior

2.0L  Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Cloth Interior Heated Front Seats Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready Fog Lights  Keyless Entry


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 152,350 KM ***


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


