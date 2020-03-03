Menu
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 - 4MATIC - 3.0L

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 167,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4803222
  • Stock #: 110-2434
  • VIN: WDDGF81X39F320713
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2009 Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC White On Black Leather Interior

 

• 3.0L • V6 • 4MATIC • All-Wheel Drive • Auto • A/C • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control • Leather Interior • Power Driver & Passenger Seats • Heated Seats • Power Options • Bluetooth Ready • Power Sunroof • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls • Alloy Wheels • Fog Lights

 

 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 167,000 KM *** 

 

CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=7e6f+ntzVTFcEGSi/J+TxnKLz4OKsOga

 

VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY: WWW.AUTOBERRY.CA

ALL ADVERTISED PRICES PLUS 13% HST. *** NO HIDDEN FEES ***

We Offer You The Finest In Pre-Owned Vehicles, At Competitive Prices.

Top Dollar For Your Trade-In.

 

        *** FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ***

 

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326

 

WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU:

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 7:00 P.M.

SATURDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 6:00 P.M.

SUNDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 03:00 P.M.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

