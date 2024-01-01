$8,990+ tax & licensing
2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
4.6L
Location
Rideflex Auto Inc.
5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
416-543-4438
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale
$8,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,575KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGBF71E99A490354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 490354
- Mileage 162,575 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Mercedes Benz GL 450 AWD 7 seater comes in excellent condition,,,Fully Loaded,,,fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra ............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Suspension
Air Suspension
Exterior
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
