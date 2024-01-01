Menu
<div>2009 Mercedes Benz GL 450 AWD 7 seater comes in excellent condition,,,Fully Loaded,,,fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing  extra ............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......</div><div>Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...  </div>

2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

162,575 KM

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
11930189

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

Used
162,575KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGBF71E99A490354

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 490354
  • Mileage 162,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Air Suspension

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Climate Control

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

416-543-4438

