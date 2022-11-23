2009 Nissan Altima

$7,499 + taxes & licensing 1 8 3 , 4 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9410431

9410431 Stock #: 110-3123

110-3123 VIN: 1N4AL21E29C197319

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 110-3123

Mileage 183,421 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag Aux in Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.