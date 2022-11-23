Menu
2009 Nissan Altima

183,421 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2009 Nissan Altima

2009 Nissan Altima

2.5

2009 Nissan Altima

2.5

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

183,421KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9410431
  • Stock #: 110-3123
  • VIN: 1N4AL21E29C197319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3123
  • Mileage 183,421 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2009 Nissan Altima 2.5 FWD Silver On Black Interior 

2.5L V4 Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C  Push Start Engine  Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 183,421 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=K2qbKem%2BJgIb31Id5zFwGhoq%2F7eIRS%2BB


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

2009 Nissan Altima 2.5
 183,421 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic
