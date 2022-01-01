Menu
2009 Nissan Murano

135,400 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2009 Nissan Murano

2009 Nissan Murano

LE AWD B/Up Cam, Bluetooth, Accident Free!!!

2009 Nissan Murano

LE AWD B/Up Cam, Bluetooth, Accident Free!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

135,400KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8083579
  Stock #: 110-2866
  VIN: JN8AZ18WX9W103112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2866
  • Mileage 135,400 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2009 Nissan Murano LE AWD Gray On Black Leather Interior 

3.5L V6 All Wheel Drive Auto A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine  Leather Interior Heated Front Seats  Heated Rear Seats  Power Front Seats Memory Front Seat Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready Proximity Keys  Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  Power Tailgate 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** LOW KM ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 135,400 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=xWTfeAGQGW5NhKBUSZhQDfu9s2Y%2fqhzA


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
CD Changer
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

