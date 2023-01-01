Menu
2009 Nissan Rogue

109,886 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2009 Nissan Rogue

2009 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD

2009 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_AccidentFree

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

109,886KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10189053
  Stock #: 110-3174
  VIN: JN8AS58V99W162154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3174
  • Mileage 109,886 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Nissan Rogue 2.5 SL AWD Black On Black Interior

2.5L All Wheel Drive Auto A/C  Cloth Interior Heated Seats Power Options AUX Input Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels  

 

*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 109,886 KM ***

 

CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=0zoAmDz70AGTboLIBti7tazT2+AyXx6G

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
Stainless steel exhaust
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent multi-link rear suspension
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Front tow hook
Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent strut front suspension
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Tailpipe finisher
P225/60HR17 all-season tires

Interior

Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Security alarm system
Rear seat heater ducts
Front air conditioning
Front door map pockets
(2) coat hooks
outside temp display
Dual front/rear cup holders
(4) cargo area tie-down hooks
(3) assist grips
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch auto-down
Full floor carpeting
(2) 12-volt pwr outlets
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Active front head restraints
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/covers
Mood lighting
Dual front map lights
Manual tilt steering column
60/40 split fold-down rear bench seat
Front center console w/covered storage
Cargo area under-floor storage tray
(2) cargo area retractable luggage side hooks
Dual level tray for center console

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Energy absorbing steering column
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Roof-mounted side curtain airbags for all rows w/rollover sensor
Zone body construction w/front/rear crumple zones
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA)
Dual stage driver & front passenger airbags w/occupant sensor

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Halogen Headlights
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-color door handles
Fixed intermittent rear wiper
BODY-COLOR GRILLE
Fixed rear liftgate glass
Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
Body-color front/rear bumpers
Roof rails w/silver accent

Additional Features

Adjustable active head restraints
17 ALUMINUM WHEELS
Front seat belts w/load limiters
pretensioners & adjustable upper anchors
Front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat w/height adjuster & seatback pocket
fold-down 4-way manual passenger seat w/seatback pocket

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

