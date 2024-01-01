$4,890+ tax & licensing
2009 Nissan Rogue
SL CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED.
Location
Beyond Motors
5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
647-785-9897
Certified
$4,890
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 5527
- Mileage 236,839 KM
Vehicle Description
4V 2.5L
**FINANCING AVAILABLE**
**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**
*Safety And E Test Included*
**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**
**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED
WARRANTY
*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*
*1000 per claim/250 deductible*
PARTS INCLUDED:
-ENGINE
-TRANSMISSION
-DIFFERENTIAL
-HEAD GASKETS
SERVICES INCLUDED:
-TOWING
-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE
-TRAVEL & HOTEL
+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report
**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**
