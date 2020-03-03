2009 Subaru Forester

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Child Safety Locks

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Windows Panoramic Roof

Privacy Glass Warranty Warranty Included Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

