Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Subaru Forester

X w/Premium Pkg, 3 YR WARRANTY, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Subaru Forester

X w/Premium Pkg, 3 YR WARRANTY, CERTIFIED

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 150,475KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4758957
  • Stock #: 3358
  • VIN: JF2SH626X9H723358
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Engine V4 2.5L

 

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**ALL WHEEL DRIVE, TINTED WINDOWS, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, LUGGAGE RACK, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS & MIRRORS**

 

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

 

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(289) 633-3399

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 9:00Am-6:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 5:00 Pm

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Privacy Glass
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Beyond Motors

2010 Honda Ridgeline...
 291,047 KM
$8,490 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Charger S...
 186,340 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic
2006 Ford Freestar S...
 112,104 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-785-XXXX

(click to show)

647-785-9897

Send A Message