Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2009 Toyota Camry LE  comes in excellent condition,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,,,runs & drives like brand new,,,fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra...Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......</div><div>Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...       </div><div><br></div><div><br></div>

2009 Toyota Camry

108,537 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Toyota Camry

LE

Watch This Vehicle
12713328

2009 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1751580512
  2. 1751580512
  3. 1751580512
  4. 1751580512
  5. 1751580512
  6. 1751580512
  7. 1751580512
  8. 1751580512
  9. 1751580512
  10. 1751580512
  11. 1751580512
  12. 1751580512
  13. 1751580512
  14. 1751580512
  15. 1751580512
  16. 1751580512
  17. 1751580512
  18. 1751580512
  19. 1751580512
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,537KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BE46K89U853984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 53984
  • Mileage 108,537 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Toyota Camry LE  comes in excellent condition,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,,,runs & drives like brand new,,,fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra...Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...       

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

Used 2009 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2009 Toyota Camry LE 108,537 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2011 Ford Escape XLT 147,537 KM $9,780 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2015 Dodge Journey SXT 125,352 KM $10,980 + tax & lic

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

2009 Toyota Camry