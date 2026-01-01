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<p>V5 2.5L</p><p>**FINANCING AVAILABLE**</p><p>**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**</p><p>*Safety And E Test Included*</p><p> </p><p>**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**</p><p>**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED</p><p>WARRANTY</p><p>*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*</p><p>*1000 per claim/250 deductible*</p><p> </p><p>PARTS INCLUDED:</p><p>-ENGINE</p><p>-TRANSMISSION</p><p>-DIFFERENTIAL</p><p>-HEAD GASKETS</p><p> </p><p>SERVICES INCLUDED:</p><p>-TOWING </p><p>-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE</p><p>-TRAVEL & HOTEL</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report</p><p>**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**</p><p> </p><p>Contact Us:</p><p>Beyond Motors Inc</p><p>www.beyondmotors.ca</p><p>5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7</p><p>(647) 785-9897</p><p> </p><p>Hours Of Operation:</p><p>Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm</p><p>Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm</p>

2009 Volvo S60

198,291 KM

Details Description Features

$5,690

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Volvo S60

2.5T certified with 3 years warranty included

Watch This Vehicle
14418489

2009 Volvo S60

2.5T certified with 3 years warranty included

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,690

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
198,291KM
Good Condition
VIN YV1RS592692731935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,291 KM

Vehicle Description

V5 2.5L

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

 

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

*1000 per claim/250 deductible*

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
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$5,690

+ taxes & licensing>

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

2009 Volvo S60