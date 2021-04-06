Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Buick Enclave

166,073 KM

Details Description Features

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2010 Buick Enclave

2010 Buick Enclave

CX FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Buick Enclave

CX FWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 6834989
  2. 6834989
  3. 6834989
  4. 6834989
  5. 6834989
  6. 6834989
  7. 6834989
  8. 6834989
  9. 6834989
  10. 6834989
  11. 6834989
  12. 6834989
  13. 6834989
  14. 6834989
  15. 6834989
  16. 6834989
  17. 6834989
  18. 6834989
  19. 6834989
  20. 6834989
  21. 6834989
  22. 6834989
  23. 6834989
  24. 6834989
  25. 6834989
  26. 6834989
Contact Seller

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

166,073KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6834989
  • Stock #: 110-2671
  • VIN: 5GALRAED3AJ260071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2671
  • Mileage 166,073 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2010 Buick Enclave CX Red on Black Interior 

3.6L V6 Front Wheel Drive 7 Passenger Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Cloth Interior Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Power Tailgate

* Winter tire package is included.


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 166,073 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=KIYiP87ohDoEnxPz5T0M8yueGwI2LkIN


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Wood Trim Interior
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2010 Ford Edge SEL FWD
 159,773 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Santa F...
 168,552 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Santa F...
 166,479 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory