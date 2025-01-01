Menu
<p><span><span><strong>2010 Chevrolet Equinox AWD Gray on Black Leather Interior</strong></span><br></span></p><p><span><span></span><span> </span>3.0L </span><span></span><span> Auto </span><span><span></span><span> </span>A/C </span><span><span></span> Automatic Climate Control <span></span> Leather Interior </span><span><span></span> Power Front Seats <span> Memory Driver Seats</span>  </span><span></span><span><span> </span>Heated Front Seats </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Backup Camera </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Parking Sensors</span> <span></span> Sunroof <span></span> Pioneer Sound System <span></span> <span>Power Options </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Alloy Wheels </span><span> Keyless Entry <span></span></span></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong><em>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition</em></strong></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***</strong></p><p><strong>*** AS-IS ***</strong><br></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 187,418 KM ***</strong></span></p>

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

187,418 KM

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr 1LT

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr 1LT

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,418KM
VIN 2CNFLNEY1A6314130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,418 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Chevrolet Equinox AWD Gray on Black Leather Interior

 3.0L  Auto  A/C  Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Power Front Seats  Memory Driver Seats   Heated Front Seats  Backup Camera  Parking Sensors  Sunroof  Pioneer Sound System  Power Options  Alloy Wheels  Keyless Entry 


This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** AS-IS ***

*** ONLY 187,418 KM ***

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
rear window defogger
(2) cupholders
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Non-locking glove box
Driver info centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features
Pwr windows w/express down
Rear floor HVAC ducts
Front & rear floor mats w/carpeted inserts
Tilt/telescopic steering wheel column
Anti-theft alarm system -inc: horn & lamp activation
Driver & front passenger seatback map pockets
Front passenger & rear outboard assist handles

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front & rear stabilizer bars
120 amp alternator
Extended life engine coolant
3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LAF 2.4L Engine)
Stainless steel single exhaust system
1500 lbs/680 kg towing capacity
525 CCA battery w/rundown protection
Dinghy towable w/all wheels on ground
Soft Ride suspension system

Exterior

Body Colour Door Handles
Rear intermittent wiper
Charcoal lower rocker mouldings
Front Halogen Fog Lights
Body colour fascia w/charcoal lower
Halogen composite headlamps w/auto lamp control
Manual rear liftgate w/fixed glass

Safety

Brake/transmission shift interlock
Driver & front passenger dual stage frontal air bags w/passenger sensing system
shoulder belt height adjusters
Front seat belt pretensioners
Seat-mounted driver & front passenger thorax side-impact airbags
Front/rear head curtain air bags w/rollover protection
3-point safety belts in all rear positions
Pwr rear door child security locks w/instrument panel switch

Powertrain

engine temp

Media / Nav / Comm

Roof mounted antenna

Convenience

Front hi-low windshield wipers w/3-speed variable delay
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer

Windows

Solar-Ray deep tinted rear door/quarter/rear glass w/light tint windshield & front door glass

Additional Features

fuel level
liftgate
mist & wash
rear cargo area
(1) rear seat
headlamps
(1) rear cargo area
dual mode retractors
Active electronic all wheel drive
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console
Charcoal roof side rails
Body colour folding heated pwr mirrors
side windows
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Lighting -inc: theatre dimming
3-position recline
60/40 split folding
single trip odometer
(1) bottle holder in each door
(2) rear centre armrest
Ambient lighting -inc: cupholders
Front automatic climate control -inc: air filtration system
I/P centre stack surround
concealed storage
deep centre console
outside temp in radio display
16 compact spare tire w/steel wheel mounted inside under load floor
Hill Start-Assist
Chrome accents -inc: grille
Multi-Flex rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding
Centre console -inc: includes armrest
(4) 12 volt pwr points -inc: (2) front
front reading centre-mounted dome
I/P
4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes -inc: panic brake assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

905-265-9997

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2010 Chevrolet Equinox