2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser

144,623 KM

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser

2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser

Classic, 3 YR WARRANTY, CERTIFIED

2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser

Classic, 3 YR WARRANTY, CERTIFIED

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Sale Price

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

144,623KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5635287
  • Stock #: 7401
  • VIN: 3A4GY5F99AT207401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,623 KM

Vehicle Description

V4 2.4L

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**PT CRUISER WAGON, POWER SEATS, TINTED WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS & MIRRORS**

 

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

 

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(289) 633-3399

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 6:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 5:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

