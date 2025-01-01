Menu
Fresh Trade In and its being sold AS IS Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details.

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

190,271 KM

$2,900

+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

12377709

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
190,271KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2D4RN4DE4AR238160

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 238160
  • Mileage 190,271 KM

Fresh Trade In and it's being sold AS IS Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details.
Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...     

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Covers

Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan