2010 Ford Edge

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Engine V6 3.5L **3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED** **EXTRA SET OF TIRES WITH RIMS INCLUDED** **LIMITED, ACCIDENT FREE, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP SENSORS, MOONROOF, TINTED WINDOWS, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS & SEATS** **FINANCING AVAILABLE** **GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL** *Safety And E Test Included* *3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED* +All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report **HST & Licensing Fee Extra** Contact Us: Beyond Motors Inc www.beyondmotors.ca 5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7 (289) 633-3399 (647) 785-9897 Hours Of Operation: Mon-Fri 9:00Am-6:00Pm Sat 10:00 Am - 5:00 Pm

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Winter Tires

Rear Spoiler

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Rear Reading Lamps

Mirror Memory

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

CD Changer

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Bluetooth Connection

