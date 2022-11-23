Menu
2010 Ford Escape

192,072 KM

Details Description Features

$6,890

+ tax & licensing
$6,890

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

2010 Ford Escape

2010 Ford Escape

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, ALL WHEEL DRIVE

2010 Ford Escape

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,890

+ taxes & licensing

192,072KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9414601
  • Stock #: 2505
  • VIN: 1FMCU9D71AKB72505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,072 KM

Vehicle Description

4V 3L

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**CERTIFIED, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, RECLINING SEAT, SLIDING REAR WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, SIRIUSXM RADIO, POWER OUTLET HEATED SEATS, LUGGAGE RACK**

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(289) 633-3399

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included

Email Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

