$6,890+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Escape
CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, ALL WHEEL DRIVE
Location
Beyond Motors
5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9414601
- Stock #: 2505
- VIN: 1FMCU9D71AKB72505
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 192,072 KM
Vehicle Description
4V 3L
**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**
**CERTIFIED, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, RECLINING SEAT, SLIDING REAR WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, SIRIUSXM RADIO, POWER OUTLET HEATED SEATS, LUGGAGE RACK**
WARRANTY
*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*
PARTS INCLUDED:
-ENGINE
-TRANSMISSION
-DIFFERENTIAL
-HEAD GASKETS
SERVICES INCLUDED:
-TOWING
-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE
-TRAVEL & HOTEL
+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report
**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**
Contact Us:
Beyond Motors Inc
www.beyondmotors.ca
5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
(289) 633-3399
(647) 785-9897
Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm
Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm
Vehicle Features
