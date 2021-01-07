Menu
2010 GMC Savana

192,291 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

2010 GMC Savana

2010 GMC Savana

SATELLITE RADIO, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, A/C

2010 GMC Savana

SATELLITE RADIO, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, A/C

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

192,291KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6590146
  Stock #: 2759
  VIN: 1GTZGFBA8A1152759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Cargo
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 192,291 KM

Vehicle Description

8V 4.8L

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

**SATELLITE RADIO, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER SEAT, POWER LOCKS, PASSENGER AIRBAG, AIR CONDITIONING**

 

TWO YEAR WARRANTY - 40000 KM

$3000 PER CLAIM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Trip Computer
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch

