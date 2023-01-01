Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Honda Civic

192,469 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

Contact Seller
2010 Honda Civic

2010 Honda Civic

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, WINTER TIRES

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Civic

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, WINTER TIRES

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

  1. 1675111608
  2. 1675111607
  3. 1675111607
  4. 1675111608
  5. 1675111607
  6. 1675111608
  7. 1675111607
  8. 1675111607
  9. 1675111607
  10. 1675111607
  11. 1675111606
  12. 1675111607
  13. 1675111606
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

192,469KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9563656
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F26AH005157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,469 KM

Vehicle Description

4V 1.8L

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

*SPARE TIRES INCLUDED*

**CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER OUTLET**

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

*1000 per claim

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Beyond Motors

2011 Subaru Forester...
 214,286 KM
$9,690 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Juke CER...
 179,565 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Sonata ...
 202,704 KM
$9,690 + tax & lic

Email Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

Call Dealer

647-785-XXXX

(click to show)

647-785-9897

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory