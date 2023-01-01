$CALL+ tax & licensing
647-785-9897
2010 Honda Civic
CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, WINTER TIRES
Location
Beyond Motors
5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
- Listing ID: 9563656
- VIN: 2HGFA1F26AH005157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 192,469 KM
Vehicle Description
4V 1.8L
**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**
*SPARE TIRES INCLUDED*
**CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER OUTLET**
WARRANTY
*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*
*1000 per claim
PARTS INCLUDED:
-ENGINE
-TRANSMISSION
-DIFFERENTIAL
-HEAD GASKETS
SERVICES INCLUDED:
-TOWING
-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE
-TRAVEL & HOTEL
+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report
**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**
Contact Us:
Beyond Motors Inc
www.beyondmotors.ca
Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm
Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm
Vehicle Features
