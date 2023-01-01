Menu
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

99,885 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr V6 Auto GL w/Sport

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr V6 Auto GL w/Sport

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

99,885KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10210380
  • Stock #: 110-3268
  • VIN: 5NMSG4AG2AH391449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,885 KM

Vehicle Description


2010 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD Black On Black Leather/Cloth Interior 

3.5L  V6  Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Leather/Cloth Interior  Heated Front Seats  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Keyless Entry Sunroof  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 99,885 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=C/3ohq2SnmXDFlcl1uxdGoAzZ4vDqIYn

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire
Rear Privacy Glass
Chrome grille surround
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors w/timer
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
Body-colour door/liftgate handles

Interior

Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Front & Rear Floor Mats
glove box
Lockable glove box
(3) passenger assist grips
(2) rear coat hangers
Remote fuel door/hood release
Seatback pockets
Roof rack side rails
Deluxe cut-pile carpeting
Pwr windows w/driver auto-down
60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
Eco indicator
Integrated door armrests w/map pockets
Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/visor extensions
Leather-wrapped black shift knob
Cargo area under-floor storage

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
150-amp alternator
3.5L DOHC CVVT V6 engine
Independent multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
P235/60R18 all season tires

Convenience

Clock
Silver accented instrumentation -inc: tachometer

Safety

ABS
Child safety rear door locks
Energy-absorbing steering column
seat belt
brake
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
Front & rear crumple zones
Shift interlock system
Pwr window lock-out button
Hood buckling creases & safety stops
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Body-side reinforcements
Roof mounted side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system

Media / Nav / Comm

(6) SPEAKERS
Roof mounted micro antenna
Bluetooth Capability
AM/FM/XM audio system -inc: CD/MP3 player

Powertrain

check engine

Additional Features

Armrest
coolant temp
low fuel
charging system
door ajar
odometer
load limiters
(1) cargo area
illuminated switches
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
ignition
120-watt amp
(2) rear console
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC
Alternator management system
Black body-side moulding
iPod USB/aux input
free XM activation & 3-month trial subscription
Front centre console -inc: storage
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure
airbag (SRS)
Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console
lower dash
upper door inserts
TGS surround
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console
(4) doors
12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (2) front
(1) rear of centre console
Lighting -inc: (2) map
central dome
Front seat belts -inc: pretensioners
adjustable shoulder anchors
Pwr tilt & slide glass sunroof
18 x 7.0 aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

