2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

$11,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 9 , 8 8 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10210380

10210380 Stock #: 110-3268

110-3268 VIN: 5NMSG4AG2AH391449

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 99,885 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Tinted Glass Rear Spoiler Compact Spare Tire Rear Privacy Glass Chrome grille surround Intermittent rear window wiper/washer Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors w/timer 2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer Body-colour door/liftgate handles Interior Trip Odometer Trip Computer rear window defogger Front & Rear Floor Mats glove box Lockable glove box (3) passenger assist grips (2) rear coat hangers Remote fuel door/hood release Seatback pockets Roof rack side rails Deluxe cut-pile carpeting Pwr windows w/driver auto-down 60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests Eco indicator Integrated door armrests w/map pockets Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/visor extensions Leather-wrapped black shift knob Cargo area under-floor storage Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Brake Assist Lock-Up Torque Converter Pwr rack & pinion steering Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Front & rear stabilizer bars Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes 150-amp alternator 3.5L DOHC CVVT V6 engine Independent multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks P235/60R18 all season tires Convenience Clock Silver accented instrumentation -inc: tachometer Safety ABS Child safety rear door locks Energy-absorbing steering column seat belt brake 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions Front seat mounted side impact airbags Front & rear crumple zones Shift interlock system Pwr window lock-out button Hood buckling creases & safety stops Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC) Body-side reinforcements Roof mounted side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system Media / Nav / Comm (6) SPEAKERS Roof mounted micro antenna Bluetooth Capability AM/FM/XM audio system -inc: CD/MP3 player Powertrain check engine Additional Features Armrest coolant temp low fuel charging system door ajar odometer load limiters (1) cargo area illuminated switches 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) ignition 120-watt amp (2) rear console 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC Alternator management system Black body-side moulding iPod USB/aux input free XM activation & 3-month trial subscription Front centre console -inc: storage Warning lights -inc: oil pressure airbag (SRS) Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console lower dash upper door inserts TGS surround Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console (4) doors 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (2) front (1) rear of centre console Lighting -inc: (2) map central dome Front seat belts -inc: pretensioners adjustable shoulder anchors Pwr tilt & slide glass sunroof 18 x 7.0 aluminum wheels

