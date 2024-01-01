$5,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 282,045 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD White On Black Leather Interior
3.5L All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Heated Front Seats Power Driver Seat Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth USB Input AUX Input Proximity Keys Alloy Wheels Sunroof Fog Lights
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 282,045 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=5vPjNMO8arBotsKP7d1+ALscNk6lE+Mo
Vehicle Features
