Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><br><span><strong>2010 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD White On Black Leather Interior </strong></span></p><p><span></span><span> </span>3.5L <span><span> All</span> Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C <span></span><span> </span>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control <span></span><span> </span>Heated Front Seats <span></span><span> </span>Power Driver Seat <span></span> Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<span> </span></span><span><span></span><span> </span>Bluetooth <span></span><span> </span>USB Input <span></span><span> </span>AUX Input <span></span><span> </span>Proximity Keys  <span></span><span> </span>Alloy Wheels <span></span><span> Sunroof <span></span> </span>Fog Lights </span><span></span><span> </span></p><p><br></p><p>*** Fully Certified ***</p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 282,045 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=5vPjNMO8arBotsKP7d1+ALscNk6lE+Mo>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=5vPjNMO8arBotsKP7d1+ALscNk6lE+Mo</a></strong></span></p><br><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1707581397260_42585557242605687 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

282,045 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 10966604
  2. 10966604
  3. 10966604
  4. 10966604
  5. 10966604
  6. 10966604
  7. 10966604
  8. 10966604
  9. 10966604
  10. 10966604
  11. 10966604
  12. 10966604
  13. 10966604
  14. 10966604
  15. 10966604
  16. 10966604
  17. 10966604
  18. 10966604
  19. 10966604
  20. 10966604
  21. 10966604
  22. 10966604
  23. 10966604
  24. 10966604
  25. 10966604
  26. 10966604
  27. 10966604
  28. 10966604
  29. 10966604
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
282,045KM
Used
VIN 5NMSHDAG8AH350126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 282,045 KM

Vehicle Description


2010 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD White On Black Leather Interior 

 3.5L  All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Heated Front Seats  Power Driver Seat  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth  USB Input  AUX Input  Proximity Keys   Alloy Wheels  Sunroof  Fog Lights  


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 282,045 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=5vPjNMO8arBotsKP7d1+ALscNk6lE+Mo


Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire
Rear Privacy Glass
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Chrome grille surround
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors w/timer
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer

Interior

Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
glove box
Lockable glove box
(3) passenger assist grips
(2) rear coat hangers
Remote fuel door/hood release
Seatback pockets
Roof rack side rails
Deluxe cut-pile carpeting
Pwr windows w/driver auto-down
60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
Eco indicator
Integrated door armrests w/map pockets
Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/visor extensions
Leather-wrapped black shift knob
Cargo area under-floor storage
Simulated leather door trim inserts
Deluxe metal grain door sill scuff plates
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass -inc: HomeLink integrated transceiver

Safety

Brake Assist
ABS
Child safety rear door locks
Energy-absorbing steering column
seat belt
brake
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
Front & rear crumple zones
Shift interlock system
Pwr window lock-out button
Hood buckling creases & safety stops
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Body-side reinforcements
Roof mounted side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system

Convenience

Clock
Silver accented instrumentation -inc: tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
(9) Infinity speakers
Roof mounted micro antenna
Bluetooth Capability

Mechanical

Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
150-amp alternator
All-Wheel Drive
3.5L DOHC CVVT V6 engine
Independent multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
P235/60R18 all season tires

Powertrain

check engine

Additional Features

Armrest
Subwoofer
coolant temp
low fuel
charging system
door ajar
odometer
load limiters
illuminated switches
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
ignition
(2) rear console
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC
Alternator management system
Black body-side moulding
iPod USB/aux input
free XM activation & 3-month trial subscription
Front centre console -inc: storage
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure
airbag (SRS)
Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console
lower dash
upper door inserts
TGS surround
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console
(4) doors
Lighting -inc: (2) map
central dome
Front seat belts -inc: pretensioners
adjustable shoulder anchors
Pwr tilt & slide glass sunroof
Body-colour liftgate handle w/chrome accent
605-watt amp
18 x 7.0 aluminum wheels
AM/FM/XM audio system -inc: 6-disc CD changer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

Used 2012 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 Man 2.5 S for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2012 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 Man 2.5 S 145,565 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 2.0L for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 2.0L 118,087 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 4DR S for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 4DR S 159,160 KM $13,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe