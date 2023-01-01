Menu
2010 Infiniti FX

159,075 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

FX35 AWD

Location

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Logo_AccidentFree

159,075KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9935507
  • Stock #: 110-3214
  • VIN: JN8AS1MW9AM851523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3214
  • Mileage 159,075 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Test Drive: E-Sign Documents: Local Delivery:

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

