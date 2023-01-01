2010 Infiniti FX

$13,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 9 , 0 7 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9935507

9935507 Stock #: 110-3214

110-3214 VIN: JN8AS1MW9AM851523

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 110-3214

Mileage 159,075 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features AWD Automatic lights BACKUP SENSORS Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.