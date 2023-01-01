Menu
2010 Jeep Compass

136,384 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2010 Jeep Compass

2010 Jeep Compass

Sport 4WD

2010 Jeep Compass

Sport 4WD

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

136,384KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9472698
  • Stock #: 110-3119
  • VIN: 1J4NF4FB1AD649816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3119
  • Mileage 136,384 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2010 Jeep Compass Sport 4WD Black On Gray Interior 

2.4L  Four Wheel Drive 5-Speed A/C  Heated Seats  Bluetooth Ready  Power Sunroof  Power Options  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 136,384 KM ***


Carfax Report: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4wEB5Ngd9d03m5JzkHDdBgsbmcGvPJgv


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Proximity Key
AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

