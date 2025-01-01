Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2010 Mazda 3 GT comes in excellent condition, meticulously maintained,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,Equipped with Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, power steering wheel, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more .......fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra....Hassle & Haggle free,,,this vehicle has been serviced in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 & up to recent in Toyota Store........ Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......</div><div>Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto.</div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div>

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

108,873 KM

Details Description Features

$7,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Watch This Vehicle
13070965

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1760468093
  2. 1760468093
  3. 1760468093
  4. 1760468093
  5. 1760468093
  6. 1760468093
  7. 1760468093
  8. 1760468093
  9. 1760468093
  10. 1760468093
  11. 1760468093
  12. 1760468093
  13. 1760468093
  14. 1760468093
  15. 1760468093
  16. 1760468093
  17. 1760468093
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$7,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,873KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1S50A1108029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 08029
  • Mileage 108,873 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Mazda 3 GT comes in excellent condition, meticulously maintained,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,Equipped with Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, power steering wheel, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more .......fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra....Hassle & Haggle free,,,this vehicle has been serviced in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 & up to recent in Toyota Store........ Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto.










Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

Used 2009 Toyota Matrix XR for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2009 Toyota Matrix XR 142,575 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 323i for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2011 BMW 3 Series 323i 124,028 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2013 Nissan Rogue SV 118,372 KM $10,990 + tax & lic

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

2010 Mazda MAZDA3