Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>V4 2L</p><p>**FINANCING AVAILABLE**</p><p>**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**</p><p>*Safety And E Test Included*</p><p> </p><p>**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**</p><p>**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED</p><p>WARRANTY</p><p>*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*</p><p>*1000 per claim/250 deductible*</p><p> </p><p>PARTS INCLUDED:</p><p>-ENGINE</p><p>-TRANSMISSION</p><p>-DIFFERENTIAL</p><p>-HEAD GASKETS</p><p> </p><p>SERVICES INCLUDED:</p><p>-TOWING </p><p>-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE</p><p>-TRAVEL & HOTEL</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report</p><p>**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**</p><p> </p><p>Contact Us:</p><p>Beyond Motors Inc</p><p>www.beyondmotors.ca</p><p>5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7</p><p>(647) 785-9897</p><p> </p><p>Hours Of Operation:</p><p>Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm</p><p>Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm</p>

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

239,671 KM

Details Description Features

$4,480

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED.

Watch This Vehicle
13467870

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED.

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

  1. 1768342302
  2. 1768342302
  3. 1768342302
  4. 1768342302
  5. 1768342302
  6. 1768342302
  7. 1768342302
  8. 1768342302
  9. 1768342302
  10. 1768342302
  11. 1768342302
  12. 1768342302
  13. 1768342302
  14. 1768342302
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,480

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
239,671KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1BL1HF0A1138048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 239,671 KM

Vehicle Description

V4 2L

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

 

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

*1000 per claim/250 deductible*

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Beyond Motors

Used 2013 Nissan Rogue S CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED. for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2013 Nissan Rogue S CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED. 209,980 KM $5,980 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Fusion SEL for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2010 Ford Fusion SEL 137,010 KM $6,390 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Honda CR-V EX for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2008 Honda CR-V EX 251,710 KM SOLD

Email Beyond Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-785-XXXX

(click to show)

647-785-9897

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,480

+ taxes & licensing>

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

2010 Mazda MAZDA3