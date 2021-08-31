Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

229,567 KM

Details Description Features

$4,390

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,390

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA5

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, ALLOY WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, ALLOY WHEELS

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,390

+ taxes & licensing

229,567KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7781073
  • Stock #: 1506
  • VIN: JM1CR2W38A0371506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 229,567 KM

Vehicle Description

6V 2.3L

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

**CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, AM/FM RADIO, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BRAKE ASSIST, POWER OUTLET, STABILITY CONTROL, CLIMATE CONTROL, CHILD SAFTEY LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS**

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(289) 633-3399

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 6:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 5:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Navigation System
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Beyond Motors

2006 Nissan Pathfind...
 202,564 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda MAZDA5 CE...
 121,965 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2004 Honda Accord CE...
 198,201 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

Call Dealer

647-785-XXXX

(click to show)

647-785-9897

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory