2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

93,772 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

B200

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

93,772KM
Used
  • Stock #: 110-3253
  • VIN: WDDFH3EB7AJ513584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,772 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Mercedes Benz B-Class B200 Turbo Black On Black Interior

 2.0L  Turbo  Auto  A/C   Heated Front Seats  Power Options  Panoramic Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready    Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 93,772 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=AfEd/tRlsjFQ8+w4w88nEZHiNPIiV6P8

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
outside temp display
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
ALUMINUM TRIM
Retractable cargo cover
Tire pressure loss warning system
Pwr windows w/1-touch express up/down
Manual tilt/telescopic steering column

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
4-wheel pwr disc brakes

Exterior

Rain-sensing wipers
Heated pwr mirrors
P215/45R17 all-season tires
Exterior chrome pkg

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Side curtain air bags
ISOFIX child seat mounts
Electronic stability program (ESP) w/traction control (ASR)

Trim

Silver-painted radiator grille

Seating

60/40 split fold rear seatback w/flip forward cushions

Additional Features

Bulb Failure Warning
Dual front side-impact air bags
dual-stage front air bags
Rear intermittent wiper w/1-touch control
Rubber-studded aluminum pedals
THERMATIC automatic climate control
Bottle holders in doors
Dual front seatback storage nets
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/brake assist
Heated windshield washer system
Leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel
Locator lighting
Automatic projector-beam headlamps -inc: integrated front fog lamps
Centre console w/dual cupholders
Height-adjustable cargo compartment floor
SmartKey w/electronic immobilizer
Parabolic axle rear suspension
Selective damping system
Speed-sensitive pwr steering w/STEER CONTROL assistance system
2.0L SOHC 8-valve turbocharged I4 engine
belt-force limiters
Height adjustable 3-point seat belts -inc: tensioners
automatic rear height adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

