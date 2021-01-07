Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

116,247 KM

Details Description

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B200

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B200

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 6414095
  2. 6414095
  3. 6414095
  4. 6414095
  5. 6414095
  6. 6414095
  7. 6414095
  8. 6414095
  9. 6414095
  10. 6414095
  11. 6414095
  12. 6414095
  13. 6414095
  14. 6414095
  15. 6414095
  16. 6414095
  17. 6414095
  18. 6414095
  19. 6414095
  20. 6414095
  21. 6414095
  22. 6414095
  23. 6414095
  24. 6414095
Contact Seller

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

116,247KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6414095
  • Stock #: 110-2642
  • VIN: WDDFH3EB1AJ562411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2642
  • Mileage 116,247 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2010 Mercedes Benz B-Class B200 Turbo Silver On Black Interior

2.0L  Turbo  Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Leather/Cloth Interior Heated Front Seats Power Options  Panoramic Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry


*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 116,247 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr-legacy.carfax.ca/en?id=t5ivb8pX3Ubgv3hBRFTMJC6SCMFpH7pw


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2010 Mazda MAZDA6 I ...
 125,669 KM
$5,299 + tax & lic
2011 MINI Cooper Base
 109,016 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Explorer L...
 192,017 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory