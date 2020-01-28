3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
2010 Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Gray On Black Leather Interior
• 3.0L • V6 • 4MATIC • All-Wheel Drive • Auto • A/C • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control • Leather Interior • Power Driver & Passenger Seats • Memory Driver & Passenger Seats • Heated Seats • Power Options • Bluetooth Ready • Power Sunroof • Parking Distance Sensors • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls • Alloy Wheels • Fog Lights
*** ONLY 146,000 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=UsiAZM2yfoQ7KM586d3xC54FIS4bC8H9
