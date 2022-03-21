Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

131,185 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4Matic Luxury Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4Matic Luxury Sedan

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 8924902
  2. 8924902
  3. 8924902
  4. 8924902
  5. 8924902
  6. 8924902
  7. 8924902
  8. 8924902
  9. 8924902
  10. 8924902
  11. 8924902
  12. 8924902
  13. 8924902
  14. 8924902
  15. 8924902
  16. 8924902
  17. 8924902
  18. 8924902
  19. 8924902
  20. 8924902
  21. 8924902
  22. 8924902
  23. 8924902
  24. 8924902
  25. 8924902
  26. 8924902
  27. 8924902
  28. 8924902
  29. 8924902
  30. 8924902
  31. 8924902
  32. 8924902
  33. 8924902
  34. 8924902
Contact Seller

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

131,185KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8924902
  • Stock #: 110-3026
  • VIN: WDDGF8BB5AF427074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3026
  • Mileage 131,185 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2010 Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Brown On Black Leather Interior

3.0L V6  4MATIC All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats Heated Front Seats Power Folding Mirrors Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Harman Kardon Sound  Bluetooth Ready  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels 


*** LOW KM ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 131,185 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=r5icLMyyKkXaWWbXSWApIwpRb/5TONUn


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2017 RAM ProMaster C...
 173,699 KM
$22,888 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz C...
 131,185 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2013 Fiat 500 Lounge...
 74,311 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory