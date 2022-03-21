$11,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4Matic Luxury Sedan
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
$11,888
- Listing ID: 8924902
- Stock #: 110-3026
- VIN: WDDGF8BB5AF427074
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,185 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2010 Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Brown On Black Leather Interior
3.0L V6 4MATIC All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats Heated Front Seats Power Folding Mirrors Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Harman Kardon Sound Bluetooth Ready Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels
*** LOW KM ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** LOW KM ONLY 131,185 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=r5icLMyyKkXaWWbXSWApIwpRb/5TONUn
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
