2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

177,012 KM

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_OneOwner

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

177,012KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10218279
  • Stock #: 110-3266
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB3AF507532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,012 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Mercedes Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC White On Beige Leather Interior

3.5L V6 4MATIC All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats Heated Front Seats Memory Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Folding Mirrors Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Power Adjustable Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Ready Parking Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Power Trunk


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 177,012 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=g4PaAWxRh0pIBo82zfMEbSWvN9tmEYC0


Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Anti-theft alarm system
Luggage compartment cover
Leather-wrapped shift knob
ALUMINUM TRIM
THERMATIC dual-zone automatic climate control
Velour floor mats

Safety

First Aid Kit
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
ISOFIX child seat mounts
Dual-stage driver/front passenger air bags
Driver/front passenger side air bags

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Integrated front fog lamps
Aluminum roof rails
Auto halogen headlamps
235/45R20 all-season tires
Exterior chrome pkg
Pwr folding heated pwr mirrors w/auto-dimming driver side mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity

Mechanical

Independent multi-link rear suspension
4MATIC all-wheel drive
7G-TRONIC 7-speed automatic transmission
Independent McPherson front suspension w/lower control arm

Additional Features

ADAPTIVE BRAKE w/hill start assist
Two-stage rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer system
Full-length side window curtain air bags
3-point seat belts w/pre-tensioners & belt force limiters in front & rear outboard seating positions
Split-folding rear seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest w/(2) cupholders & storage
Pwr windows w/one-touch exress up/down
3.5L 24-valve V6 engine
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes (ABS) w/brake assist (BAS)
AGILITY CONTROL pwr steering & suspension w/selective damping system
COMAND controller w/5 screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

