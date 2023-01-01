$12,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
4MATIC 4dr GLK 350
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10218279
- Stock #: 110-3266
- VIN: WDCGG8HB3AF507532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,012 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Mercedes Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC White On Beige Leather Interior
3.5L V6 4MATIC All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats Heated Front Seats Memory Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Folding Mirrors Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Power Adjustable Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Ready Parking Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Power Trunk
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 177,012 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=g4PaAWxRh0pIBo82zfMEbSWvN9tmEYC0
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.