2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

$12,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 3 , 7 0 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9840452

9840452 Stock #: 110-3199

110-3199 VIN: WDCGG8HB3AF429446

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 110-3199

Mileage 143,705 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Panoramic Sunroof Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features AWD Automatic lights Accident Free Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.