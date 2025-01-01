Menu
6V 3.5L

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

*1000 per claim/250 deductible*

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(647) 785-9897

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm

2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

188,996 KM

Details Description Features

$11,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

Watch This Vehicle
12277131

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,890

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
188,996KM
Good Condition
VIN 4JGBB8GB2AA551191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,996 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-785-9897

$11,890

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class